Mirza Fakhrul appointed alternate in-charge of PMO in Parliament: Gazette
The government has given alternative responsibility to LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to carry out parliamentary affairs task in the House in absence of Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will perform his responsibility of the Prime Minister’s office in the 13th national parliament, according to a gazette notification issued on Tuesday by the Cabinet Division.
But, in absence of Prime Minister, the responsibilities will be performed by LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, said the notification signed by Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani.
The order will come into effect immediately, the notification read.