Bangladesh, EU agree to further deepen bilateral partnership

Bangladesh and the European Union (EU) have agreed to further deepen partnership on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations, reports news agency BSS.

This was revealed during the meetings of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam with the EU dignitaries, including Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen, Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic, European Parliament's Chair of the Committee on International Trade Bernd Lange, Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs David McAllister, and EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore on 2-3 May in Brussels.