LPG sales to be suspended nationwide on 15–16 October
The LPG Traders Cooperative Society Limited has announced that all liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shops across Bangladesh will remain closed on Thursday and Friday (15 and 16 October) in protest against alleged harassment of LPG traders.
If their demands are not met, the traders may announce tougher action after the two-day shutdown, the platform said.
LPG Traders Cooperative Society President Md Selim Khan announced the decision at a press conference at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday.
He said all LPG shops across the country would remain closed for two consecutive days in accordance with the society’s decision.
The traders’ demands include an increase in distributors’ commissions and an end to companies raising prices multiple times a month at their discretion.
Any price increase, they say, must be approved through the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).
They have also called for gas refilling to resume at cylinders belonging to companies whose operations have been suspended for a long time, and for an end to what they describe as unreasonable fines imposed by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection.
On 4 October, BERC raised LPG prices in the domestic market. Under the revised rates, the price of a 12kg cylinder increased by Tk 252 to Tk 1,837. However, consumers are reportedly having to pay an additional Tk 500–600 to buy a 12kg cylinder in the market.
LPG distributors say they cannot sell cylinders at the official price unless their commissions are increased. On 8 October, they wrote to BERC seeking an increase in the commission per cylinder from Tk 50 to Tk 150.