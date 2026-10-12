LPG sales to be suspended nationwide on 15–16 October

The LPG Traders Cooperative Society Limited has announced that all liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shops across Bangladesh will remain closed on Thursday and Friday (15 and 16 October) in protest against alleged harassment of LPG traders.

If their demands are not met, the traders may announce tougher action after the two-day shutdown, the platform said.

LPG Traders Cooperative Society President Md Selim Khan announced the decision at a press conference at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday.

He said all LPG shops across the country would remain closed for two consecutive days in accordance with the society’s decision.