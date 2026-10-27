Measles vaccine not working effectively

A study has found that 27 per cent of children did not develop immunity (antibodies) against measles even after receiving the vaccine. This lack of immunity was more common among children aged 9 to 14 months.

Public health experts say the measles vaccine is not working effectively enough and that the government needs to rethink its approach to vaccination and the immunisation system.

The researchers involved said this was the first study of its kind to assess measles immunity among children under five in Bangladesh following the national measles-rubella vaccination campaign.

Twelve researchers and officials from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA), the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), the Institute of Public Health, the Eastern Mediterranean Public Health Network and Dhaka Homoeopathic Medical College conducted the study. The IEDCR led the research. Prothom Alo obtained a summary of the findings from a source familiar with the study.