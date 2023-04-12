President, PM mourn death of Zafrullah Chowdhury

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and Liberation War veteran Zafrullah Chowdhury, reports news agency BSS.
In a condolence message, President Hamid prayed for eternal peace of his departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.
In her condolence message, the prime minister said Zafrullah’s contribution to the great liberation war, pharmaceutical industry and public health sector will be remembered.
She prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.
A leading civil society figure and a vascular surgeon by background, Chowdhury was suffering due to kidney ailment for long alongside liver problems and septicaemia since he was infected with Covid-19.
Zafrullah passed away at 11:35 pm on Tuesday at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. He was 81.
He breathed his last hours after physicians said he was responding to the treatment.