President, PM mourn death of Zafrullah Chowdhury

In her condolence message, the prime minister said Zafrullah’s contribution to the great liberation war, pharmaceutical industry and public health sector will be remembered.

She prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.

A leading civil society figure and a vascular surgeon by background, Chowdhury was suffering due to kidney ailment for long alongside liver problems and septicaemia since he was infected with Covid-19.