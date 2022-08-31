Khaleda returns home from hospital

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned home on Wednesday evening from the capital’s Evercare Hospital after staying there for three days for tests.

The BNP chief left the hospital at 5:30pm and reached her Gulshan residence around 6:45pm, said her media wing member Shamsuddin Didar, reports news agency UNB.

“Madam (Khaleda Zia) was admitted to the hospital for some tests as per the advice of her medical board. The tests were completed and the board discharged her from the hospital as her condition improved a little,” said Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, a personal physician of the BNP chief.