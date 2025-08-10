Govt to reward for info on looted weapons: Home Adviser
The government will soon issue a notification to recover weapons looted before and after 5 August last year during the student-people's mass uprising, home adviser Lt. Gen. (retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said on Sunday.
The government will reward those who will provide information and assist in the recovery of those weapons, he added.
Jahangir Alam Chowdhury made the remarks at a press conference following a meeting of the Core Committee on Law and Order held at the secretariat today, Sunday.
He also stated that a committee is being formed to decide the amount of reward money for information leading to the recovery of the weapons looted before and after 5 August.
When asked how many weapons are yet to be recovered, the home adviser said, “The number is more than 700, but the exact number is not yet known.”
Expressing sorrow over stabbing and murder of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin in Gazipur, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that most of those involved in the killing have come under the purview of the law.
Stating that the government will take all necessary measures to ensure strict punishment, he said efforts are underway to submit the charge sheet as soon as possible.
“This nation has become intolerant. There is no patience. Previously, when something wrong happened in society, people would rush to resist it. Now, that has decreased,” the home adviser further said.
Pointing out that even a minimum effort from the people would amount to something larger, he expressed, “Everyone records videos. But, even if only people would throw their mobiles to confront incidents, something might happen. But that has diminished.”
Jahangir Alam Chowdhury also informed the media that training has already begun for the upcoming 13th national parliamentary elections.
He said that this time, arrangements are being made for a security guard to accompany the presiding officer to prevent any attacks on them.
The adviser stated that sufficient law enforcement personnel will be deployed at polling centres and the media will play a role. CCTV cameras will be installed at polling stations, and police officers will be equipped with body cameras. If any undesirable incident occurs at a centre, the district authorities will be immediately notified.
Border conference between BGB and BSF
Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury further announced that a four-day border conference between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India’s Border Security Force (BSF) will take place from 25 to 28 August.
The 56th conference at the Director General level will be held at the BGB headquarters in Pilkhana, Dhaka.
This year’s conference will focus on curbing cross-border killings, push-ins, and illegal crossings, as well as preventing drug trafficking, arms and ammunition smuggling, and other cross-border crimes.
The BGB will prioritise the interests of the country and its people during the discussions, he added.