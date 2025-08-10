Govt to reward for info on looted weapons: Home Adviser

He also stated that a committee is being formed to decide the amount of reward money for information leading to the recovery of the weapons looted before and after 5 August.

When asked how many weapons are yet to be recovered, the home adviser said, “The number is more than 700, but the exact number is not yet known.”

Expressing sorrow over stabbing and murder of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin in Gazipur, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that most of those involved in the killing have come under the purview of the law.

Stating that the government will take all necessary measures to ensure strict punishment, he said efforts are underway to submit the charge sheet as soon as possible.

“This nation has become intolerant. There is no patience. Previously, when something wrong happened in society, people would rush to resist it. Now, that has decreased,” the home adviser further said.