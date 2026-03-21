Prime Minister Tarique Rahman
Many denied entry at Eid greeting event at Jamuna
Afzal Hossain, a resident of Old Dhaka, came to the state guest house Jamuna after seeing newspaper reports that the prime minister would exchange Eid greetings with people from all walks of life.
However, even after standing in line for an hour, he could not get inside. At one point, he learned that entry was not allowed without an invitation card.
Expressing his frustration, he said, “Then why was it said that the prime minister would exchange Eid greetings with people from all walks of life?”
On the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, Saturday morning, many people like Afzal Hossain went to Jamuna hoping to exchange greetings with the prime minister but had to return after facing difficulties. Even distinguished individuals, including photographer Shahidul Alam, were seen waiting in line at the gate.
This is the first Eid celebration for Tarique Rahman as prime minister. It had been announced that he would exchange greetings in the morning at the State Guest House Jamuna with diplomats, academics, and people from all walks of life.
Earlier, at 8:30 am, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman attended the main Eid congregation at the National Eidgah. After the prayers, he exchanged greetings with the worshippers present and then went to Jamuna.
Although the greeting session was scheduled to begin at 10:00 am, enthusiastic crowds started gathering from 9:00 am. As the day progressed, mismanagement and disorder became increasingly evident.
Due to the large crowd and commotion, the main entrance of Jamuna was closed around 9:45 am, 15 minutes before the scheduled start. However, before that, some familiar faces were reportedly allowed to enter by those on duty at the gate.
Despite the announcement that the event was open to all, many visitors expressed anger at being denied entry without invitation cards. Discontent was seen not only among the general public but also among political activists.
Rakibul Islam, central president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, had been standing in line with his party members since 9:30 am. He told Prothom Alo that although they remained in line for the sake of discipline, they could not enter even after two hours.
However, a Chhatra Dal leader accompanying him, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that Rakibul Islam later entered Jamuna through a rear entrance and exchanged greetings with Tarique Rahman.
A leader of Jubo Dal, also speaking anonymously, expressed frustration over the mismanagement, saying, “There was a complete lack of foresight in organising this event. Those responsible for security were selectively allowing people inside, which was unacceptable.”
An official from the prime minister’s press wing told Prothom Alo over the phone around 12:00 pm that the greeting session with people from all walks of life had already concluded. The prime minister would shortly visit Sher-e-Bangla Nagar to pay respects at the graves of former president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.
However, even around 12:15 pm, thousands of people were still seen waiting in front of Jamuna for the prime minister, unaware that the programme had already ended. After learning the news, some left for home with disappointment and frustration.
At the event, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman was accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman, daughter Zaima Rahman, the wife of his late brother Arafat Rahman, Sharmila Rahman, and her two daughters.
Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the recently departed interim government, also exchanged Eid greetings with the prime minister at Jamuna.