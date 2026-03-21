Many denied entry at Eid greeting event at Jamuna

Afzal Hossain, a resident of Old Dhaka, came to the state guest house Jamuna after seeing newspaper reports that the prime minister would exchange Eid greetings with people from all walks of life.

However, even after standing in line for an hour, he could not get inside. At one point, he learned that entry was not allowed without an invitation card.

Expressing his frustration, he said, “Then why was it said that the prime minister would exchange Eid greetings with people from all walks of life?”

On the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, Saturday morning, many people like Afzal Hossain went to Jamuna hoping to exchange greetings with the prime minister but had to return after facing difficulties. Even distinguished individuals, including photographer Shahidul Alam, were seen waiting in line at the gate.