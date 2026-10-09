Gias Uddin appointed special assistant to PM
The government has appointed Barrister Gias Uddin as the prime minister's special assistant for the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism as well as the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education on a contractual basis with the rank of secretary.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification Thursday in this regard.
The appointment will remain effective from the date of joining until the tenure of the Prime Minister, subject to Gias Uddin relinquishing any other profession, business or employment. Other terms and conditions of the appointment will be determined through a contract, the notification said.