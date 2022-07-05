Thailand envoy visits Rohingya camps

Thailand government contributed Tk 4.3 million (approximately 50,000 USD) to the said project to elevate educational quality as well as to promote equality, dignity and self-reliance for all Rohingya children and youth in the camp.
Thailand collaborated closely with UNICEF for humanitarian assistance and human resource development.
Currently, there are over 1.1 million Rohingya displaced persons temporarily living in Bangladesh.
Thailand has been providing humanitarian assistance since 2017 through various international organisations such as IOM, WFP, ICRC, and UNHCR to help relieve this crisis.
The ambassador also met Shah Rezwan Hayat, refugee relief and repatriation commissioner, and discussed the way forward on camp management for the displaced persons.