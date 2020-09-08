Thailand hands over swab testing units to IEDCR

Arunrung Phothong Humphreys, ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh, on Tuesday handed over swab testing units to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) and icddr,b, UNB reports.

ASM Alamgir, principal scientific officer from IEDCR and Tahmeed Ahmed, acting executive director and senior director of icddr,b were at the Royal Thai Embassy Dhaka to receive the swab testing units.

Swab testing units (Sample Collection Booths) have been provided, shipped from Thailand and will be installed at the respective agencies by SCG International Corporation Co, Ltd.