The first night at Bhasan Char, peaceful and secure

Life has stirred at the small island Bhasan Char of Noakhali. The first batch of Rohingyas relocated to the island spent their first night there in peace.
Several of these Rohingyas who have been relocated from Cox’s Bazar to Bhasan Char, shared their feelings with Prothom Alo on Saturday.
Arofa and Md Rafiq were residents of Camp 17 in Cox’s Bazar. Arofa said, they used to be very worried about their daughter when they lived on one side of a hill. They would be scared that she may fall and get seriously hurt. That is why when they had the opportunity to come to the island Bhasan Char, they readily agreed. Her husband would work as a day labourer for an aid organisation in the Cox’s Bazar camp and he would get the same job here.
A walk around the living facilities of the Rohingyas in Bhasan Char revealed that they were quite elated with their new circumstances. The little children were running around here and there, playing happily.
The 1,642 Rohingyas who has arrived on Friday noon were given accommodations close to one and other. A total of 120 cluster villages had been prepared for the 1 million Rohingyas to be relocated. In all, 1,440 buildings had been constructed, each with 16 rooms.
There were eight stoves set at a specific location for every eight families. And there were three latrines and two bathrooms for every eight rooms.
Sarwar had arrived there with his wife and two children from the Kutupalong camp. He hoped their lives at Bhasan Char would be peaceful and safe.
The Asrayan 3 project authorities arranged a briefing at the 20-bed hospital in Bhasan Char. Two women, Laili and Zubeda, were sitting on a bench near the entrance. Their children were busy playing so they took this opportunity to come and check out the hospital facilities.
Mabia had come from the Kutupalong camp with husband Yusuf and one-year-old son Faisal. This 20-year-old young woman had begun her new life at Cox’s Bazar and now wants to live at Bhasan Char until they returned to Rakhine.
* This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir