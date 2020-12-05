The first night at Bhasan Char, peaceful and secure

Life has stirred at the small island Bhasan Char of Noakhali. The first batch of Rohingyas relocated to the island spent their first night there in peace.

Several of these Rohingyas who have been relocated from Cox’s Bazar to Bhasan Char, shared their feelings with Prothom Alo on Saturday.

Arofa and Md Rafiq were residents of Camp 17 in Cox’s Bazar. Arofa said, they used to be very worried about their daughter when they lived on one side of a hill. They would be scared that she may fall and get seriously hurt. That is why when they had the opportunity to come to the island Bhasan Char, they readily agreed. Her husband would work as a day labourer for an aid organisation in the Cox’s Bazar camp and he would get the same job here.