Dengue deaths in September top total for first eight months

A total of 104 people have died of dengue this month. The death toll in September has already surpassed the total number of deaths from the Aedes mosquito-borne disease during the first eight months of the year, from January to August.

In the latest 24 hours—from Tuesday to Wednesday morning—six people died of dengue, while 1,868 patients were admitted to hospitals with the disease. The number of hospital admissions was 1,872 the previous day.

The figures were provided in a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).