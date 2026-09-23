Dengue deaths in September top total for first eight months
A total of 104 people have died of dengue this month. The death toll in September has already surpassed the total number of deaths from the Aedes mosquito-borne disease during the first eight months of the year, from January to August.
In the latest 24 hours—from Tuesday to Wednesday morning—six people died of dengue, while 1,868 patients were admitted to hospitals with the disease. The number of hospital admissions was 1,872 the previous day.
The figures were provided in a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With the latest deaths, the total number of dengue fatalities this year has reached 201. The number of hospitalised patients has risen to 67,367. Of them, 62,117 patients, including 1,557 in the past 24 hours, have been discharged.
In the past 24 hours, 173 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka North City Corporation, 179 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 405 in Dhaka division, 280 in Khulna division, 178 in Barishal, 317 in Chattogram, 113 in Mymensingh, 59 in Rangpur, eight in Sylhet and 156 in Rajshahi.
Before September, the highest monthly dengue death toll this year was recorded in August, when 43 people died. The previous month, July, saw 36 deaths.
A total of 20,536 dengue patients were hospitalised in August. This month, the number has already reached 31,521.