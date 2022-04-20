Third party wants to create division in Bangladesh: Special US envoy

When asked about the religious freedom in Bangladesh, Rashad Hussain said, "Muslims and Hindus are living peacefully in Bangladesh. Overall people of different religions are living peacefully here. But some are trying to create division and unleash violence. We are worried over these incidents of violence. We condemn these incidents."
Asked about who are involved in these incidents, he said, "We exchanged views with the representatives of Hindu community and came to learn that they are living in peace. We cannot give scope those who want to create the division. Police will find out who are responsible for this."
Rashad expressed concerns over the recent attacks on the Hindu community.
After meeting with the US special envoy, Shahariar Alam said he has made a call so that the religions are not used a political tool.
"The government is successful to a great extent to tackle the rise of religion-based parties. I told him that it would continue. This is a challenge which he appreciated," the state minister added.
US special envoy assured of support to take steps against those are responsible for the Rohingya genocide of which trial is going on at International Court of Justice.