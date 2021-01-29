Third phase Rohingya relocation to Bhasan Char begins

The relocation of over 1,700 Rohingya to Bhasan Char in Noakhali from Chattogram began on Friday morning. Four ships were taking the Rohingyas from Chattogram Boat Club to the island where Bangladesh government installed facilities for the forcibly displaced Myanmar people.

A total of 1,778 Rohingya people were set to be relocated today.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, a Rohingya man, Shahabuddin, said his brothers informed him that there are more facilities at Bhasan Char than at the camps in Cox’s Bazar. Shahabuddin’s brothers shifted there earlier.