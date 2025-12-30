Khaleda Zia may be laid to rest beside Ziaur Rahman’s grave

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia may be buried beside the grave of her husband, former president Ziaur Rahman, at Zia Udyan in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka.

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed informed this to Prothom Alo, adding that Khaleda Zia’s namaz-e-janaza may be held on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital tomorrow, Wednesday.