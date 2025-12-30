Khaleda Zia may be laid to rest beside Ziaur Rahman’s grave
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia may be buried beside the grave of her husband, former president Ziaur Rahman, at Zia Udyan in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka.
BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed informed this to Prothom Alo, adding that Khaleda Zia’s namaz-e-janaza may be held on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital tomorrow, Wednesday.
The BNP is trying to coordinate with the interim government regarding arrangements for Khaleda Zia’s janaza and burial, party sources said.
Khaleda Zia had been suffering from multiple health complications for a long time. On 7 January this year, she received medical treatment in London, after which her condition had improved to some extent.
However, the cumulative toll of various illnesses, along with physical and mental strain, left her increasingly frail. Her advanced age further compounded her condition, and she frequently fell seriously ill, requiring repeated hospitalisation.
On 23 November, she was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka in a critical condition. She remained under treatment there for just over a month. This time, however, she did not respond to medical intervention.
Adorned with the titles “Deshanetri” (leader of the nation) and “Aposhin” (the uncompromising leader), Khaleda Zia has taken her final leave of the people of her beloved country.
BNP media cell member Atikur Rahman Ruman told Prothom Alo that Khaleda Zia passed away at around 6:00 am while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital. She was 80 years old.