'Those who tried to erase Bangabandhu's name are wiped out of history'

Opposition leader Raushan Ershad on Sunday told Parliament that those who wanted to erase Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from history have themselves been wiped out of history, reports UNB.



"Those who wanted to erase Bangabandhu from history have been erased from history. It is the lesson of history," she said, participating in the general discussion over the resolution brought in the special session of Parliament on the occasion of the 'Mujib Borsho' (Mujib Year).



Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, also the leader of the house, on 9 November brought the resolution under the rule 147 of the Rules of Procedure to pay solemn tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the special session marking his birth centenary.



In her speech, Raushan said that the dream that Bangabandhu had dreamt for Bangladesh is still far from its final destination.





