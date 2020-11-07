Thousands of migrants passing through uncertainty

Thousands of Bangladeshi migrants have been passing through uncertainty as many have been stranded due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus after they came home on leave from Malaysia, ill-fated migrants have said.

Stakeholders have said a section migrants returned home after losing jobs in the Southeast Asian country. Moreover, the demand of workers has recently decreased in the country.

According to Wage Earners' Welfare Board, some 11,571 Bangladeshis have come from back Malaysia between 1 April and 31 October in 2020.

Earlier, more Bangladeshis came home in three months.