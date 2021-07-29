Bangladesh

Three million doses of Sinopharm vaccine to reach Dhaka by Friday

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Sinopharm vaccine
Sinopharm vaccine Reuters

Three million doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China will reach Bangladesh on Thursday night and early Friday, health ministry sources said.

The consignment of vaccines will arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in three flights at 10pm, 1am and 3am, added the sources, reports news agency UNB.

Earlier, some two million doses of Sinopharm vaccine reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in two aircrafts on 17 July and early 18 July.

The vaccines were provided as part of a commercial agreement with China.

