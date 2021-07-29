Three million doses of Sinopharm vaccine to reach Dhaka by Friday

<p>Three million doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China will reach Bangladesh on Thursday night and early Friday, health ministry sources said.</p><p>The consignment of vaccines will arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in three flights at 10pm, 1am and 3am, added the sources, reports news agency UNB.</p>.<p>Earlier, some two million doses of Sinopharm vaccine reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in two aircrafts on 17 July and early 18 July.</p><p>The vaccines were provided as part of a commercial agreement with China.</p>