Three Bangladeshis have been named in the final batch of Pandora Papers released on Tuesday (3 May) by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) to leak the offshore secrets of wealthy elites.

According to the final list, they are S Hedayet Ullah, S Rumi Saifullah from capital’s Baridhara and Shaheda Begum Santi, a resident of Shahajalal Upashahor in Sylhet.