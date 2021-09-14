Three more dengue patients die, 288 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Three more dengue patients died and 288 others were hospitalised in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

With the latest figure, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 57.

Among the new patients, 232 were undergoing hospital treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 56 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.