Bangladesh

Three more dengue patients die, 288 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Three more dengue patients died and 288 others were hospitalised in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

With the latest figure, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 57.

Among the new patients, 232 were undergoing hospital treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 56 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.

Some 1,256 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Tuesday morning. Of them, 1,067 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 189 were listed outside Dhaka.

Among the deceased, 53 died in Dhaka city alone, two in Chattogram division, one in Khulna and one in Rajshahi. Some 14,509 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January.

So far, 13,196 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS. The number of dengue patients hospitalized in a single day was the highest with 343 patients on 7 September.

In the month of August, the country recorded the highest number of 7,698 dengue cases of the current year. In July, 2,286 people were diagnosed with dengue and 12 died while in June 272 cases were recorded with no deaths.

