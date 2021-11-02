Three people die of Covid-19 in 24 hrs

Advertisement
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases, according to the DGHS, rose to 1,569,982 as 229 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am increased to 1.14 per cent from yesterday’s 1.08 per cent.
Advertisement
The health directorate said a total of 211 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,533,836.
Three of the deceased are women. Among them, two died in Dhaka division and one in Chattogram.