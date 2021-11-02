Bangladesh

Three people die of Covid-19 in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh reported three more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until Tuesday morning, taking the tally to 27,873, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases, according to the DGHS, rose to 1,569,982 as 229 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am increased to 1.14 per cent from yesterday’s 1.08 per cent.

The health directorate said a total of 211 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,533,836.

Three of the deceased are women. Among them, two died in Dhaka division and one in Chattogram.

