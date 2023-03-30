Prothom Alo journalist Samsuzzaman taken to court 30 hrs after being picked up

A case was filed against Samsuzzaman under the Digital Security Act (DSA) with Ramna police station after more than 20 hours of picking up from his residence near Jahangirnagar University.

A team of 15-16 plainclothesmen, who identified themselves as members of police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) picked up the Prothom Alo staff correspondent at around 4:00 am on Wednesday. Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman is the main accused in the case.

Samsuzzaman was produced before the court in this case.

One of the plainclothesmen searched Samsuzzaman’s room and seized his laptop, two mobile phones and portable hard disk. Later, the men took Samsuzzaman with them to unknown place.