Over 80,000 army personnel to be deployed during election: Home adviser

Home adviser Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said over 80,000 members of the Bangladesh Army will be deployed during the upcoming national election.

Besides, members of police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and other forces will also be deployed to ensure security, he said at a press briefing after inspecting the polling centre at Teghoria High School in Keraniganj (Dhaka-3 parliamentary constituency).

The home adviser said that whereas previously two Ansar members were assigned to each polling station, an additional armed Ansar member will remain deployed to enhance the security of the presiding officers.

Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus recently announced that the 13th national parliamentary election will be held in February before Ramadan.