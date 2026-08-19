Sadia Haque appointed UN advocate for Women in Digital Trade
Sadia Haque, co-founder and CEO of ShareTrip, has been appointed by the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) as an eTrade for Women Advocate for South Asia for the 2026–2027 term.
She is the first Bangladeshi appointed to the role, reports a press release.
The eTrade for Women initiative appoints a small number of women business leaders worldwide to carry the concerns of women digital entrepreneurs into policy discussions with governments and regulators.
Previous advocates have been drawn from Kenya, Egypt, Colombia, Malaysia, Senegal, Nigeria, the Philippines, and India.
In the role, Sadia Haque will represent the region's women-led digital businesses in dialogue on digital trade and the digital economy, and will contribute to the initiative's Masterclasses and community programmes across South Asia.
Her designation will be formally announced at UNCTAD in Geneva in September.
"I'm honoured to take on this role at a time when South Asia's digital economy is creating new opportunities for women entrepreneurs. I know from experience that building a technology business takes more than a good idea, it takes access to networks, capital, knowledge and an ecosystem that gives women the opportunity to lead. I hope to use this platform to bring the experiences of women entrepreneurs in our region into the policy conversation and help make the path easier for those coming next," Sadia Haque said.
Sadia Haque co-founded ShareTrip with Kashef Rahman.
Under her leadership, the platform introduced automatic refunds, date changes and cancellations, none of which existed in the Bangladeshi market at the time and built the country's largest domestic hotel and resort inventory, bringing hundreds of local properties online for the first time.
ShareTrip became the first superbrand in the travel sector and has also won at the World Travel Awards for six consecutive years, with recognition dating back to 2018.
In addition, Sadia Haque has already received several prestigious honours in recognition of her contributions, including the Philip Kotler Awards' "Women Leader of the Year" in 2023, the "ICT Woman of the Year" title at the 9th BRAC Bank–The Daily Star ICT Awards in 2024, and "Outstanding Woman in Business" at the 23rd DHL–The Daily Star Bangladesh Business Awards in 2025.