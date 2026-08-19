Sadia Haque appointed UN advocate for Women in Digital Trade

Sadia Haque, co-founder and CEO of ShareTrip, has been appointed by the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) as an eTrade for Women Advocate for South Asia for the 2026–2027 term.

She is the first Bangladeshi appointed to the role, reports a press release.

The eTrade for Women initiative appoints a small number of women business leaders worldwide to carry the concerns of women digital entrepreneurs into policy discussions with governments and regulators.

Previous advocates have been drawn from Kenya, Egypt, Colombia, Malaysia, Senegal, Nigeria, the Philippines, and India.