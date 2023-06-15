Bangladesh likely to get BRICS membership: Foreign minister

Bangladesh is likely to get the membership of BRICS soon as the issue was raised when prime minister Sheikh Hasina called on South African president Matamela Cyril Ramaposha in Geneva at the Bilateral Meeting room of Palais de Nations.

Briefing reporters, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said that recently BRICS bank has invited Bangladesh as a guest. In the future, BRICS would invite Bangladesh to join it, he added.