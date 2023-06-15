Bangladesh likely to get BRICS membership: Foreign minister

Bangladesh is likely to get the membership of BRICS soon as the issue was raised when prime minister Sheikh Hasina called on South African president Matamela Cyril Ramaposha in Geneva at the Bilateral Meeting room of Palais de Nations.
Briefing reporters, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said that recently BRICS bank has invited Bangladesh as a guest. In the future, BRICS would invite Bangladesh to join it, he added.
"Their conference will be held in the August next in South Africa and the prime minister would join it," said Momen.
BRICS now has five members -- Brazil, India, China, South Africa and Russia.
In the future, eight more countries would get membership as they have invited Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia among them.
"This will be another area of our financing. It will be good for us as we need money," said the foreign minister.
He said that the prime minister requested South Africa to open a mission in Bangladesh to enhance bilateral cooperation.
Earlier, president of Malta George Vella also called on the prime minister at the same venue.
Sheikh Hasina requested him to open a mission in Dhaka. She also requested Malta to import RMG products and pharmaceuticals items.
After that, ILO DG Gilbert F Hounbo also called on her at the same place.
Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen, labour and employment secretary Md Ehsan-E-Elahi and prime minister's speech writer M Nazrul Islam were also present.