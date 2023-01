South Asian Women in Media (SAWM), in a recent message on Twitter, have called upon the authorities in Bangladesh to halt any further against against Prothom Alo's special correspondent Rozina Islam.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, SAWM expressed disappointment at a Bangladesh court order directing the authorities to reinvestigate Prothom Alo's award-winning reporter and leading SAWM Bangladesh member Rozina Islam, despite the police seven months ago having found Rozina not guilty of violating the Official Secrets Act.