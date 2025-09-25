PKSF, Orbis launch initiative for 100,000 cataract surgeries

Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) and Orbis International have launched a joint initiative to provide eye screening for 1 million low-income people and conduct 100,000 cataract surgeries over the next two years, said a press release.

The initiative, titled ‘Comprehensive Cataract Services in Bangladesh’, aimed at eliminating avoidable blindness in the country.

The initiative was inaugurated today at PKSF Bhaban-1 in Agargaon, Dhaka. The event was presided over by Zakir Ahmed Khan, Chairman of PKSF. The Chief Guest of the ceremony was Md Saidur Rahman, Secretary of the Health Services Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.