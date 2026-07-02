Nazrul's pen was sharp weapon against colonial rule, oppression: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Thursday said National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam’s pen was a sharp weapon against colonial rule, oppression, exploitation, inequality, discrimination, superstition and every form of injustice and ugliness.

“Nazrul was a rare genius whose influence has been immense throughout every stage of the nation's life,” he said while virtually inaugurating the year-long "Nazrul Year 2026–2027" programme at a meeting organised by the Cabinet Division at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Thursday morning.

The prime minister said Poet Nazrul Islam is one of those extraordinary individuals whose impact on our socio-economic, political, literary, cultural, moral and intellectual life is profound. From our adolescence to adulthood, Nazrul's influence remains immeasurable.