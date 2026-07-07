Govt employees: Cabinet to receive new pay proposal in 2 weeks

The final report of the committee reviewing the recommendations of the Ninth Pay Commission will be placed before the Cabinet within the next two weeks, according to sources from the committee meeting held at the Secretariat on Monday.

The government formed a 10-member committee on 21 April to recommend the implementation of a new pay structure for government employees. The committee held its final meeting on Monday, chaired by Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani.

The committee comprises the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, the Finance Secretary, the Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, the Law Secretary, the Defence Secretary, the Secondary and Higher Education Secretary, the Health Services Secretary, the Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, and the Comptroller General of Accounts.