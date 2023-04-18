No unfit vehicles will be allowed to ply on roads, highways during Eid: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Monday said no unfit vehicles would be allowed ply on the roads and highways during the Eid.

“No vehicles without fitness will be allowed to ply on the roads and highways on or before the Eid-ul-Fitr in order to ensure peoples journey more safe and sound,” he said.

Addressing a view exchange meeting with the transport owners and leaders at the Hall of Pride of the Police Headquarters, the IGP said the movement of vehicles of such as Nasiman, Bhatavati, etc, will be stopped on the highways.