Tk 5.67b project for development of three airports approved

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved four projects, including a Tk 5.67-billion project to develop the runways of three domestic airports – Jashore, Syedpur and Rajshahi—to ensure the safe landing and take-off of the aircrafts.

The approval came from the weekly ECNEC meeting held virtually with ECNEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, reports UNB.

The prime minister joined the meeting from Ganobhaban through a videoconference, while other ECNEC members were connected from NEC Bhaban.