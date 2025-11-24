Court orders freezing of Taposh, his 2 children’s, associates’ 21 bank accounts
A court has ordered the freezing of 21 bank accounts belonging to former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, his children Sheikh Fazle Nashwan and Sheikh Fazle Nawar, and several persons linked to their interests.
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Sabbir Faiz issued the order today, Monday, following a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
Court’s bench assistant Md Riaz Hossain confirmed the matter.
According to the ACC, the accounts hold over Tk 103.8 million.
ACC assistant director and investigation officer of the case, Md Ferdous Rahman, submitted the petition to the court. The petition stated that Taposh’s total assets have not yet been fully identified.
However, 21 bank accounts under his name, his children’s names, and the names of associated persons have been traced. To prevent these movable assets from being transferred, relocated, or misappropriated, freezing the accounts is necessary.
On 5 January, the ACC filed a case against Taposh on allegations of abusing power to amass illegal wealth.