Court orders freezing of Taposh, his 2 children’s, associates’ 21 bank accounts

A court has ordered the freezing of 21 bank accounts belonging to former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, his children Sheikh Fazle Nashwan and Sheikh Fazle Nawar, and several persons linked to their interests.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Sabbir Faiz issued the order today, Monday, following a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Court’s bench assistant Md Riaz Hossain confirmed the matter.