Bangladesh, UNICEF renew SDG 8.7 pledge to end hazardous child labour by 2030
Bangladesh fight against child labour took another significant stride as the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE) and UNICEF renewed their joint commitment to eliminate hazardous child labour by 2030, under the global SDG 8.7 framework, said a press release.
“This partnership, formalised by an MoU in 2022, has already driven remarkable progresses, especially through government participation in the 5th Global Conference on Child Labour in Durban, South Africa” said Elisa Calpona, UNICEF’s Child Protection Manager.
Elisa Calpona explained that a new joint policy brief developed by MoLE and UNICEF highlights lessons from the National Plan of Action (NPA) 2021–2025 and charted the course for the upcoming NPA 2026–2030, focusing on prevention, rehabilitation, and social inclusion.
Omar Md Imrul Mohsin, Inspector General of DIFE said that eight industries child labour–free, including tanneries, glass, silk, leather, garment, ship recycling, sericulture, and shrimp processing sectors, a landmark achievement praised by partners worldwide.
UNICEF’s Chief of Child Protection, Natalie McCauley, emphasised the need to empower social workers, community volunteers, and teachers who play a critical role in identifying and supporting vulnerable children. She also called for integrated digital systems connecting child labour data (CLMIS), child protection systems (CPMIS+), and helpline 1098 to strengthen accountability and follow-up.
Meanwhile, Md Sanwar Jahan Bhuiyan, Secretary of MoLE, confirmed that Bangladesh has already prevented over 100,000 children from being pushed into labour. He reaffirmed that the Government’s revision of the Child Labour Act 2006 and the upcoming Hazardous Work List 2025 will reinforce legal protection for all children.
As a result to the rich discussion amomng nine ministries, private sector and CSOs, Mohammad Mozammel Haque, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment and Elisa Calpona, Child Protection Manager, UNICEF Bangladesh have presented back to the plenaries a Call to Action which outlines five strategic priorities strengthen enforcement of laws and inspection mechanisms; expand social services and professionalise frontline workers; integrate data systems for transparency and accountability; invest in prevention, education, and inclusion; deepen partnerships across government, UN, workers’, and employers’ organisations.