Bangladesh, UNICEF renew SDG 8.7 pledge to end hazardous child labour by 2030

Bangladesh fight against child labour took another significant stride as the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE) and UNICEF renewed their joint commitment to eliminate hazardous child labour by 2030, under the global SDG 8.7 framework, said a press release.

“This partnership, formalised by an MoU in 2022, has already driven remarkable progresses, especially through government participation in the 5th Global Conference on Child Labour in Durban, South Africa” said Elisa Calpona, UNICEF’s Child Protection Manager.