Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF along Lalmonirhat border

A Bangladeshi man was shot dead by members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Kalirhat border in Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat district early Monday, according to police, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Yusuf Ali, 27, son of Shah Jamal of Meser Danga village of Jagatab union of the upazila.
Quoting locals, Omar Faruk, officer-in-charge of Patrgram police station, said the BSF troops opened fire on a group of Bangladeshis while they were trying to bring cattle from India through the main pillar number 857 of the border area, leaving Yusuf dead on the spot.
On information, police were sent to the house of the victim, added the OC.
Lieutenant colonel Sheikh Mohammad Musahid Masum, commander at the BGB-61, confirmed the incident saying that they have already contacted the BOP camp over the incident.
Besides, a flag meeting between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Security Forces (BSF) will be held in this regard, he added.