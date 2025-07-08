Survey by SANEM and ActionAid: What youths think about the upcoming election

A survey conducted among young people has revealed their views on which political party might secure what percentage of votes in the upcoming national election.

The opinions of 2,000 young individuals aged between 15 and 35—both male and female—were taken into account.

According to these respondents, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is expected to receive the highest share of votes at 38.76 per cent in the next election.

They estimate that Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami will get 21.45 per cent of the votes, followed by the National Citizen Party (NCP) at 15.84 per cent.