Teacher in Rangpur died while getting fuel in filling station
A teacher in Rangpur has died after collapsing while attempting to refuel his motorcycle at a filling station. The incident occurred yesterday, Saturday afternoon, at M/s Surma Filling and Servicing Centre in Rangpur city.
The deceased, Mehedi Hasan, 33, served as an assistant teacher at Balacharhat Government Primary School under Rangpur sadar upazila. He resided in the New Engineerpara area of Rangpur city.
According to his father, Abdul Matin, a former vice-principal of Begum Rokeya College, Mehedi suffered a heart attack.
However, Mahbub Hossain, ward master at Rangpur Medical College Hospital, stated that the individual had already passed away before being brought to the hospital.
Eyewitnesses reported that at around 4:30 pm, Mehedi arrived at the Surma Filling Station, located opposite the Tourism Motel on the Dhaka–Dinajpur highway.
He was not standing in the queue of waiting customers. CCTV footage shows that at 4:36 pm, Mehedi spoke with an employee of the station, Majnu Mia, in an open space on the left side of the premises.
Shortly after walking a short distance from there, he collapsed to the ground. People nearby rushed to assist him.
Witnesses further stated that Mehedi Hasan was taken by an easy-bike to the nearby Prime Medical College Hospital, where physicians advised that he be transferred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH).
He was subsequently transported by ambulance to RMCH, where a physician declared him dead at approximately 5:30 pm.
Arafat Hossain, manager of Surma Filling and Servicing Centre, said, “At around shortly after 4 pm, I saw a masked man at the gate asking one of our employees something—perhaps about fuel. At that moment, I received a phone call. I looked at my phone and then looked outside again. When I looked outside, I saw the man suddenly collapse.”
Employees at the filling station reported that one of Mehedi Hasan’s relatives arrived at around 8:00 pm and took away his motorcycle.
At the time of the incident, Mahe Alam, sub-assistant agricultural officer of Rangpur upazila, and Inspector Saddam Sarkar of Kotwali police station under Rangpur Metropolitan Police were appointed as supervising (tag) officers at the filling station. Saddam told Prothom Alo, “He (Mehedi Hasan) suddenly collapsed. After falling, he was unable to speak properly. We immediately arranged to send him to the medical facility by auto.”
Mehedi Hasan studied in the 2010 batch of Rangpur Zilla School and belonged to the sixth batch of the Department of Statistics at Begum Rokeya University.
His sudden death has cast a pall of grief among his relatives, colleagues, and friends.
Afroza Parvin, acting head teacher of Balacharhat Government Primary School, said, “Mehedi left the school at around 4 pm for his home in Rangpur. Later, someone called from his phone and said, 'The person who owns this phone has possibly suffered a heart attack in front of the Tourism Motel. Please inform everyone and come.' Immediately, my husband and son went to the spot. After taking him from Prime to Rangpur Medical College and conducting an ECG, we received the news of his death. It is extremely tragic. He dedicated himself to spreading knowledge among his students with sincerity and care.”