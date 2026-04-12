Teacher in Rangpur died while getting fuel in filling station

A teacher in Rangpur has died after collapsing while attempting to refuel his motorcycle at a filling station. The incident occurred yesterday, Saturday afternoon, at M/s Surma Filling and Servicing Centre in Rangpur city.

The deceased, Mehedi Hasan, 33, served as an assistant teacher at Balacharhat Government Primary School under Rangpur sadar upazila. He resided in the New Engineerpara area of Rangpur city.

According to his father, Abdul Matin, a former vice-principal of Begum Rokeya College, Mehedi suffered a heart attack.

However, Mahbub Hossain, ward master at Rangpur Medical College Hospital, stated that the individual had already passed away before being brought to the hospital.