HC dismisses writ against Women Affairs Reform Commission recommendations
The High Court (HC) summarily rejected a writ petition filed earlier, challenging the legality of several recommendations made by the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission in its report.
A High Court division bench comprising justice Fatema Najib and justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi passed the order, rejecting the plea with some observations.
Terming the writ petition premature, the court in its observations said no recommendations made by the commission have been implemented yet. The government too has not taken any decision.
“If the government implements the recommendations, the petitioner can come to the court if he wants,” the court said.
Earlier, on 4 May, Supreme Court lawyer Rowshan Ali filed the writ, saying a couple of recommendations made by the commission are contrary to the Constitution, values of the country’s religious people and Shariah.
The petitioner moved the plea before the court himself, while additional attorney general Aneek Rushd Haque argued for the state.
The three relevant ministries and the chief of the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission were made respondents in the writ.