Tight security in place for 13 Nov: DMP chief
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali on Tuesday urged city residents not to panic over the Awami League’s announced ‘lockdown’ programme scheduled for 13 November, assuring that stringent security measures are in place across the capital.
“There is no cause for concern or fear. The Dhaka city dwellers will stand against the Awami League’s subversive activities,” the Commissioner said while addressing a press briefing on the city’s law and order situation at the DMP Media Centre in the afternoon.
Sazzat Ali said a significant number of police personnel, supported by other law enforcement agencies, will be deployed throughout Dhaka to maintain peace and ensure public safety during the programme.
Urging citizens to remain vigilant, he advised, “Do not give shelter to any unknown person. Before renting out your motorcycle or vehicle, verify the person properly to ensure it does not fall into the hands of miscreants.”
The DMP Commissioner also requested residents to immediately report any suspicious movement or activity by calling the national emergency helpline 999.
Providing an update on recent violence, Sazzat Ali said that 17 cases have been filed and 50 people arrested in the last 24 hours in connection with cocktail explosions across the capital.
“A political party, whose activities are banned, and its affiliated organisations have carried out 14 flash processions since October,” he said.
According to police data, from October to 11 November, these organisations were responsible for 17 incidents of cocktail explosions in various parts of Dhaka. In the last two days alone, nine vehicles were torched.
“So far, 17 cases have been filed and 50 people arrested in connection with these incidents,” the DMP chief said, adding that a total of 552 individuals have been detained since October for their involvement in such acts of violence.
CCTV footage, he noted, shows that the perpetrators typically wear helmets and masks and conduct their attacks during dawn or rush hours. “We have found evidence that underage boys are being used to detonate cocktails,” he added.
The DMP Commissioner reaffirmed the police’s commitment to maintaining peace and protecting lives and property, urging city residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to prevent any attempt at destabilising the capital.