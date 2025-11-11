Tight security in place for 13 Nov: DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali on Tuesday urged city residents not to panic over the Awami League’s announced ‘lockdown’ programme scheduled for 13 November, assuring that stringent security measures are in place across the capital.

“There is no cause for concern or fear. The Dhaka city dwellers will stand against the Awami League’s subversive activities,” the Commissioner said while addressing a press briefing on the city’s law and order situation at the DMP Media Centre in the afternoon.

Sazzat Ali said a significant number of police personnel, supported by other law enforcement agencies, will be deployed throughout Dhaka to maintain peace and ensure public safety during the programme.