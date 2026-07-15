Students gather outside BNS centre in Uttara

A group of students has gathered outside the BNS Center in Uttara, Dhaka shortly after 1:00 pm today, Wednesday, Tareq Ahmed Beg, Deputy Commissioner of the Uttara Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed to Prothom Alo.

Students staged demonstrations, blocked roads, and held rallies throughout Tuesday in Dhaka, Chattogram, and several other parts of the country, protesting the decision to hold the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations despite heavy rain and waterlogging, as well as errors in the Physics examination paper and concerns over the quality of its questions.