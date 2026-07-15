Bangladesh

Students gather outside BNS centre in Uttara

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Students have blocked the Science Laboratory intersection in the capital. Around 2:30 pm today (Wednesday).Tanvir Ahammed

A group of students has gathered outside the BNS Center in Uttara, Dhaka shortly after 1:00 pm today, Wednesday, Tareq Ahmed Beg, Deputy Commissioner of the Uttara Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed to Prothom Alo.

Students staged demonstrations, blocked roads, and held rallies throughout Tuesday in Dhaka, Chattogram, and several other parts of the country, protesting the decision to hold the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations despite heavy rain and waterlogging, as well as errors in the Physics examination paper and concerns over the quality of its questions.

Students have blocked the road in front of the BNS Center in Uttara.
Khaled Sarkar

At around 9:45 pm yesterday, a group of students in Dhaka concluded the day’s protest after announcing a new programme.

The students said that if today’s (Wednesday’s) scheduled examination was not postponed, they would launch a ‘Long March to the Ministry of Education’ beginning at 3:00pm.

The protesters have put forward a three-point demand, including the resignation of Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon over what they described as offensive remarks about students.

Meanwhile, the education minister expressed regret in Parliament yesterday for his comments about the students.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh