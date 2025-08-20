New DCs in all districts by September
The government is set to appoint new deputy commissioners (DCs) in all districts ahead of the upcoming national election to hold it in a credible manner.
Sources at the Ministry of Public Administration said the appointments of new DCs are expected to be finalised within September as the national election is scheduled to be held in February 2026.
Amid criticisms over appointing officials who benefited during the Awami League’s tenure as DCs, the government is now exercising greater caution in making such postings, sources said.
Like previous years, the DCs are expected to be appointed again as returning officers during upcoming parliamentary elections. The preparation of the new ‘fit list’ is already at its final stage.
According to the sources at the Ministry of Public Administration, this time no controversial official or those who have political affiliation will be made a DC.
If anyone secures a DC appointment through deception or concealing information, administrative action will be taken against him or her once verified.
On 18 August, Md Sarwar Alam, a well-known executive magistrate for his strict action against food adulteration and irregularities, was appointed DC of Sylhet.
The change came amid much-talked-about allegations of large-scale stone looting from Bholaganj, Jaflong and other areas of Sylhet.
The ministry started preparing the ‘fit list’ on 11 January this year.
As part of the process, interviews were held in six phases with 269 deputy secretaries from the 25th and 27th batches of the BCS Administration Cadre.
Over 50 officers have been included in the fit list so far and viva voce for officers of the 28th batch are underway, according to the Public Administration Ministry.
Currently, 26 officers of the 24th batch, 25 officers of the 25th batch and 12 officers of the 27th batch are serving as DCs.
Although 21 officers of the 24th batch were promoted to joint secretary on March 20 they have not yet been withdrawn from field administration.
Earlier, on 8 September, 2023, DC appointments were made in 61 districts from a fit list of 108 officers, sparking huge controversy.
Many officers claimed they were ‘deprived,’ and created unprecedented disorder in the ministry.
Md Erfanul Haque, additional secretary (appointments, promotions and transfers) of the Ministry of Public Administration, said, “The DC appointment process is underway. The Public Administration Committee will decide the timeline but we expect the appointments to be made soon.”
Senior secretary Mokhles-ur Rahman said, “The DCs will be appointed from the fit list. Qualified and competent officers will be placed ahead of the election to avoid any question of credibility.”
Former secretary and administrative expert AKM Abdul Awal Majumdar said, “Interim governments (caretaker governments) in 1991, 1996, and 2001 did not face such disorder. The current administrative weaknesses must be addressed quickly. Governance is impossible without an honest, skilled and professional bureaucracy. There is still time to restore the administration by appointing capable officers in key positions.”
According to the public administration ministry, a ‘public administration committee’ comprising four advisers, the cabinet secretary, and the secretary of public administration has been formed to provide guidance on appointments, transfers, and disciplinary matters for divisional commissioners, DCs, joint secretaries and higher positions.
This committee makes the final decisions on DC appointments and other matters.
In February, chief election commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin instructed the DCs of all 64 districts to apply the full extent of the law in their roles as returning officers in the upcoming national election, according to official sources who preferred to remain anonymous.
The interim government has already taken action against the government officials who played key roles in the engineered elections during the previous Awami League regime.
This year the government has sent 21 former DCs into compulsory retirement due to their roles in the controversial elections as they had served as returning officers in the general elections of 2014, 2018, and 2024 which are widely criticised for fraudulence.
Besides, 43 former DCs were made officers on special duty (OSD).
Those with less than 25 years of service experience were made OSD while those who have served for more than 25 years were sent on forced retirement.