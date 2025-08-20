New DCs in all districts by September

The government is set to appoint new deputy commissioners (DCs) in all districts ahead of the upcoming national election to hold it in a credible manner.

Sources at the Ministry of Public Administration said the appointments of new DCs are expected to be finalised within September as the national election is scheduled to be held in February 2026.

Amid criticisms over appointing officials who benefited during the Awami League’s tenure as DCs, the government is now exercising greater caution in making such postings, sources said.

Like previous years, the DCs are expected to be appointed again as returning officers during upcoming parliamentary elections. The preparation of the new ‘fit list’ is already at its final stage.

According to the sources at the Ministry of Public Administration, this time no controversial official or those who have political affiliation will be made a DC.