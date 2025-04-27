Amir Khasru, 4 others exempted from Special Powers Act case
A Dhaka court on Sunday exempted five people, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, in a case filed under the Special Powers Act.
The case was filed over the leaking of an audio clip that went viral on social media during the student movement for safe roads in 2018.
The other four accused, who have been exempted from the charges are - Barrister Minhanur Rahman Naomi, Rafikul Islam Nayan, Habibur Rahman Habib and Robiul Islam Robi.
Judge Md Jannatul Ferdous Ibn Haque passed the order, exempting the five from the charges of the case.
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Barrister Naomi had a telephonic conversation on 3 August 2018, where the BNP leader was heard saying to bring the BNP men to Dhaka. Their conversation was published as a report the next day.
Police on 5 August 2018, filed the case with Shahbagh police station. Police on 25 January 2020, filed the charge sheet in the case, while the court on 19 January 2022, framed charge against the accused.