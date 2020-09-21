SC upholds bdnews24.com editor’s anticipatory bail

High Court
The Appellate Division upheld a High Court order granting anticipatory bail to bdnews24.com editor-in-chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) accusing the journalist of amassing wealth illegally, reports UNB.

A three-member bench headed by justice Muhammad Imman Ali passed the order on Monday after hearing the petition filed by ACC against the bail order.

On 6 August, The High Court granted anticipatory bail to Khalidi.

ACC deputy director Gulshan Anowar filed the case on 30 July this year.

According to the case statement, Khalidi has got Tk 420 million in different bank accounts which have no legal source.

