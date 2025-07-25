Milestone plane crash: 5 burn victim’s condition critical, says burn institute director
Five people, who were injured in the crash of an Air Force training fighter jet into a building of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka, are in critical condition and currently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
Burn Institute director professor Nasir Uddin said this at a press briefing at the institute’s emergency department around 5:30 pm on Friday.
He said, “Two students who were burned died today, Friday, at the Burn Institute. Currently, 40 people are undergoing treatment, and five of them are in critical condition and are being kept in the ICU. Ten others are in the severe category, while another 10, in the intermediate category, are in post-operative care. Fifteen are admitted in the institute’s cabins.”
Professor Nasir Uddin said, “There is good news as the condition of two of the patients who were on life support has improved slightly today. Their ventilators have been removed, and they are now able to breathe on their own. We hope to discharge four to five patients tomorrow, Saturday. We expect to discharge some patients every day.”
“Today, medical teams from Singapore, China, and India held meetings with us to discuss the treatment management of these patients, and they also visited the patients,” he added.
Professor Nasir Uddin said, “I personally handed over the bodies of the two deceased today to their families. One of them was Ayman (Tasnim Afroze Ayman), who is from Shariatpur. The body will be buried in Shariatpur after holding janaza at Uttara. We have informed the civil surgeon there, and he will arrange the burial. The other child, Makin (Musabbir Makin), was from Gazipur. We have also informed Gazipur’s civil surgeon, who will arrange the burial.”
A Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in Diabari, Uttara around 1:15 pm on 21 July, killing at least 33 people and injuring more than 150 people.