Milestone plane crash: 5 burn victim’s condition critical, says burn institute director

He said, “Two students who were burned died today, Friday, at the Burn Institute. Currently, 40 people are undergoing treatment, and five of them are in critical condition and are being kept in the ICU. Ten others are in the severe category, while another 10, in the intermediate category, are in post-operative care. Fifteen are admitted in the institute’s cabins.”

Professor Nasir Uddin said, “There is good news as the condition of two of the patients who were on life support has improved slightly today. Their ventilators have been removed, and they are now able to breathe on their own. We hope to discharge four to five patients tomorrow, Saturday. We expect to discharge some patients every day.”