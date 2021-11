After a long closure, tourist ship services between Teknaf and Saint Martin's island will resume on 16 November on trial basis, said officials on Sunday, reports UNB.

Additional district magistrate Md Abu Sufiyan said a decision will be made on continuing the service on this route following the trial.

AKM Anwar Hossain, officer of Cox’s Bazar Keari Tours and Travels, said they have already received the release paper from the district commissioner, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) and Department of Shipping.