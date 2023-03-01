Govt committed to protect freedom of media: Law minister

“Some questions have been arising against the DSA act and the government took steps in this regard. We are trying to solve the problems after consulting with the authorities concerned of the home ministry,” he said.
The government is determined to ensure the safety of the newspersons and the Mass Media Employees Bill is progressing for the safety of the journalists though it is now under the jurisdiction of the parliamentary committee, he added.
Mass media sector is matured enough and it is time to formulate a regulatory body, said the minister.
He also sought help from all in this regard.