Govt committed to protect freedom of media: Law minister

File photo shows law minister Anisul Huq addressing the media.Prothom Alo

Law minister Anisul Huq on Tuesday said that the government led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina is committed to protect the freedom of media, reports UNB.

“The government won’t enact any law which is contradictory to the constitution and that’s why we can say that the Digital Security Act (DSA) has been enacted to prevent cybercrime not for curbing freedom of speech and media,” he said.

The law minister came up with the remarks while speaking at a seminar held at the International Mother Language Institute.

“Some questions have been arising against the DSA act and the government took steps in this regard. We are trying to solve the problems after consulting with the authorities concerned of the home ministry,” he said.

The government is determined to ensure the safety of the newspersons and the Mass Media Employees Bill is progressing for the safety of the journalists though it is now under the jurisdiction of the parliamentary committee, he added.

Mass media sector is matured enough and it is time to formulate a regulatory body, said the minister.

He also sought help from all in this regard.

