Govt committed to protect freedom of media: Law minister

Law minister Anisul Huq on Tuesday said that the government led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina is committed to protect the freedom of media, reports UNB.

“The government won’t enact any law which is contradictory to the constitution and that’s why we can say that the Digital Security Act (DSA) has been enacted to prevent cybercrime not for curbing freedom of speech and media,” he said.

The law minister came up with the remarks while speaking at a seminar held at the International Mother Language Institute.