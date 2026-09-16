Govt working to reopen Malaysian labor market transparently: Secretary

The government is working to reopen Malaysia’s labour market through a fully transparent process, Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Md Mokhtar Ahmed said on Wednesday.

Md Mokhtar Ahmed also stated that the issue has been treated with utmost importance and several ministerial-level meetings have already been held between Bangladesh and Malaysia on this issue, according to a press release.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman raised the issue during bilateral discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar during his first overseas visit, according to a press release issued by the ministry.