Govt unveils comprehensive plan to rebuild health system

The government has unveiled a comprehensive plan to rebuild the country's healthcare system through upgrading upazila hospitals, expanding grassroots primary healthcare, recruiting a massive health workforce, modernising diagnostic facilities and decentralising cancer treatment.

The government has allocated a record Tk 694.09 billion to the health sector in the current fiscal year, equivalent to 7.4 per cent of the total national budget, as part of its efforts to overhaul the sector.

"We have inherited a collapsed healthcare system due to corruption over the past 15 years of fascist regime and mismanagement during the interim government. Many healthcare facilities at union and upazila levels had not received adequate repair or renovation for years," State Minister for Health and Family Welfare M A Muhit told BSS.

Therefore, after assuming office, the present government has made comprehensive plans to rebuild the country's total healthcare system, he said, adding that, "This is not about one or two projects; we have to reconstruct the health system through an integrated plan."