49 reserved women’s seats MPs sworn in, NCP nominee yet to take oath

The newly elected women Members of Parliament (MPs) took oath on Sunday to represent their respective parties from the reserved seats.

Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, administered the oath at 9:07pm at the Oath Room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

The oath-taking ceremony was conducted by Parliament Secretariat Secretary Golam Sarwar Bhuiyan.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, along with cabinet members and senior leaders of the ruling BNP, opposition Jamaat, and NCP, were present on the occasion.

Earlier on April 30, the Election Commission published a gazette declaring 49 lawmakers elected unopposed to the reserved women’s seats in the 13th parliament.