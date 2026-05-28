Modi extends Eid greetings to PM Tarique Rahman

In the message, Modi conveyed greetings on behalf of the people and the Government of India to the “brotherly people” of Bangladesh, according to Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Modi said, the festival is an integral part of India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage and is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm by millions of Muslims across the country.

Highlighting the significance of Eid-ul-Azha, he said the festival embodies the timeless ideals of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, which are essential for fostering a peaceful and inclusive world.