Modi extends Eid greetings to PM Tarique Rahman
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed warm greetings to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Azha.
In a message sent to Tarique Rahman, the Indian premier reaffirmed New Delhi’s commitment to strengthening people-centric cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.
In the message, Modi conveyed greetings on behalf of the people and the Government of India to the “brotherly people” of Bangladesh, according to Indian High Commission in Dhaka.
Modi said, the festival is an integral part of India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage and is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm by millions of Muslims across the country.
Highlighting the significance of Eid-ul-Azha, he said the festival embodies the timeless ideals of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, which are essential for fostering a peaceful and inclusive world.
Referring to bilateral relations, Modi said India and Bangladesh share a deep-rooted bond built on shared sacrifices, cultural commonalities and a mutual aspiration for peace, stability and growth.
He said the Government of India looks forward to working closely with Bangladesh to further strengthen cooperation in various sectors for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries.
Modi also expressed hope that the shared development visions of the two nations would continue to contribute to the progress and prosperity of their people.
Modi wished good health and well-being of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and continued peace and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh.